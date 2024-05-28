Business Standard
Adhbhut Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 69.70% to Rs 0.40 crore
Net profit of Adhbhut Infrastructure declined 82.05% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.70% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.401.32 -70 2.562.12 21 OPM %72.5038.64 -83.2049.06 - PBDT0.450.69 -35 2.121.80 18 PBT0.190.43 -56 1.071.10 -3 NP0.070.39 -82 0.87-11.67 LP
