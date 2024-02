Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 77.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 26.84% to Rs 8800.06 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 77.50% to Rs 735.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3269.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.84% to Rs 8800.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6938.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.8800.066938.1434.5028.741099.34797.621049.77759.93735.763269.40