Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 6.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.53% to Rs 637.95 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 6.87% to Rs 79.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 637.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 453.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales637.95453.95 41 OPM %73.8176.73 -PBDT114.10103.10 11 PBT103.8196.93 7 NP79.9674.82 7
