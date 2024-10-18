Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 37.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.32% to Rs 49.12 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 37.80% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.32% to Rs 49.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales49.1232.46 51 OPM %25.7330.13 -PBDT12.799.73 31 PBT11.328.65 31 NP8.756.35 38
