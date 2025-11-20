Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 383.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Mills reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 383.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.290.06 383 OPM %-34.48-483.33 -PBDT-0.10-0.29 66 PBT-0.10-0.29 66 NP-0.10-0.29 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

