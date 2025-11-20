Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday after computer chip maker Nvidia delivered stellar third-quarter earnings and fourth-quarter forecast and struck a confident tone about the durability of the artificial intelligence (AI) cycle.

The dollar gained on diminished rate cut expectations and ahead of the release of the long-delayed September U.S. jobs report later in the day, originally scheduled for October 3.

Gold ticked lower after a two-day gain while oil edged up slightly as investors weighed the fallout from U.S. sanctions on Russia's Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC that are set to take effect on Friday.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.40 percent to 3,931.05 as the People's Bank of China held key lending rates steady for the sixth month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed marginally higher at 25,835.57 after a choppy session.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon