Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,235.40, a premium of 43.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,192.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 139.50 points or 0.54% to 26,192.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.35% to 12.14.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

Japanese markets surge led by tech stocks

China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

