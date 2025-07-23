Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 178.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 178.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 3636.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat rose 178.72% to Rs 393.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 3636.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3621.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3636.003621.00 0 OPM %24.2818.48 -PBDT824.00624.00 32 PBT502.00307.00 64 NP393.00141.00 179

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

