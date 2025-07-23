Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 6901.07 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 10.71% to Rs 1745.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1576.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 6901.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6765.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6901.076765.63 2 OPM %99.5399.52 -PBDT1747.021578.42 11 PBT1745.691576.83 11 NP1745.691576.83 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content