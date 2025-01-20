Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy hits the roof on bagging LoA from SECI

Advait Energy hits the roof on bagging LoA from SECI

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Advait Energy Transitions was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,488.25 after receiving letter of Award (LOA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for product linked incentive (PLI) to set up manufacturing alkaline electrolysers.

The contract entails PLI for setting up manufacturing capacities of 200 MW of alkaline electrolysers in India under Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Tranche II) by SECI.

The project is to be completed within 5 years.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.1% to Rs 4.3 crore on a 5.6% slide in net sales to Rs 46.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Central Bank of India soars 3.24%, Gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 3.24%, Gains for third straight session

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 4.46%, gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 4.46%, gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 3.11%, gains for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 3.11%, gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 Donald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon