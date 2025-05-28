Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 278.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 236.17 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 278.32% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 236.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 801.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales236.17197.62 20 801.76783.83 2 OPM %3.271.68 -2.332.08 - PBDT8.883.63 145 17.4714.51 20 PBT6.861.89 263 9.607.51 28 NP5.411.43 278 7.606.72 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

