For the full year,net profit declined 12.73% to Rs 24.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 105.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 3.11% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.