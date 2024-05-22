Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 1.57% to 21.47.The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,666.10, a premium of 68.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,597.80 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 68.75 points or 0.31% to 22,597.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.57% to 21.47.
HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content