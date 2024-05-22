SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 162.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 12.62% to Rs 85.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 701.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 661.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 66.11% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 162.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.