Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 17.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 54.78 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 17.68% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.84% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 211.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
