Business Standard
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 17.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 8.52% to Rs 54.78 crore
Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 17.68% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.52% to Rs 54.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.84% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 211.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.7850.48 9 211.63171.17 24 OPM %15.8812.88 -14.6510.76 - PBDT7.595.55 37 26.4514.71 80 PBT5.684.40 29 19.5510.93 79 NP4.063.45 18 14.088.49 66
First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

