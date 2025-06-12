Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2025.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Expleo Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2025.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 83.52 at 12-Jun-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6440 shares in the past one month.

 

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 8.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39330 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd surged 16.84% to Rs 24.84. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18018 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd spurt 15.38% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 456.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 202.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd added 15.20% to Rs 1267.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3399 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

