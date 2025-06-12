Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Japanese yen strengthened to near 143.6 per dollar levels on Thursday, building on its earlier gains as investors sought safety amid fresh trade tensions. US President Donald Trump reignited market jitters by announcing his intention to dispatch tariff letters to key trade partners within a fortnight, aiming to push for more favorable deals. The heightened trade uncertainty has revived risk-off sentiment, supporting demand for the yen. Meanwhile, Japans export-heavy economy is showing signs of strain, with business sentiment deteriorating further in the second quarter, partly due to concerns over evolving US trade policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Race Eco Chain invests Rs 3 crore in subsidiary via rights issue

Waaree Energies inks PPA with RUMSL, MPPMCL for 150 MW solar project

Aegis Logistics announces commissioning of cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

