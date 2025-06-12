Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Heat wave conditions in Northwest India to reduce after 13 June

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
India Meteorological Department stated in a latest update yesterday that heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India including Western Himalayan Region till 13th and reduce thereafter. It noted that no significant change is seen in maximum temperatures likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-4C thereafter. Heat wave condition set to prevail at many/some places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 11th-14th with severe heat wave conditions at isolated/some parts on 11th & 12th June.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Yen climbs to 143.6 as Trump stirs trade tension

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Race Eco Chain invests Rs 3 crore in subsidiary via rights issue

Waaree Energies inks PPA with RUMSL, MPPMCL for 150 MW solar project

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

