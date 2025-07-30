Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 723.9, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 19.36% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Aegis Logistics Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 723.9, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 2.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81123 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.9 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 48.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content