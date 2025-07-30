Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3163.1, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 11.44% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3163.1, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 0.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23888.35, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3155.1, down 1.5% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 11.44% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 33.54 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
