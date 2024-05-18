Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 87.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 2681.92 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 39.16% to Rs 1471.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1057.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 9368.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9759.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 87.36% to Rs 486.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 2681.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2317.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2681.922317.019368.879759.5325.4020.7124.0717.49820.99510.672591.722005.60646.84355.021941.001434.79486.75259.801471.491057.40