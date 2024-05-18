Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 861.73 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 43.97% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 861.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 762.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.84% to Rs 552.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 3484.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3149.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
