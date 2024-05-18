Business Standard
J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 43.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 861.73 crore
Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 43.97% to Rs 126.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 861.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 762.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.84% to Rs 552.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 409.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 3484.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3149.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales861.73762.32 13 3484.183149.28 11 OPM %22.9921.47 -25.7422.09 - PBDT205.34154.26 33 889.83669.64 33 PBT164.60122.46 34 751.51555.23 35 NP126.1687.63 44 552.63409.83 35
First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

