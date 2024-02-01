Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 155.36 croreNet profit of Aether Industries declined 50.26% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 155.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 167.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales155.36167.13 -7 OPM %20.1628.30 -PBDT40.5250.26 -19 PBT30.1943.86 -31 NP17.4335.04 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content