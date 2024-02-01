Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 155.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aether Industries declined 50.26% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 155.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 167.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.155.36167.1320.1628.3040.5250.2630.1943.8617.4335.04