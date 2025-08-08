Afcons Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 50.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 3370.38 croreNet profit of Afcons Infrastructure rose 50.02% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 3370.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3154.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3370.383154.36 7 OPM %12.9211.21 -PBDT322.19265.68 21 PBT183.38135.45 35 NP137.4091.59 50
