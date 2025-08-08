PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 107.28% to Rs 97.15 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 5.31% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 107.28% to Rs 97.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.1546.87 107 OPM %9.0421.42 -PBDT17.6810.51 68 PBT9.056.36 42 NP5.164.90 5
