Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit declines 75.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.08% to Rs 2262.39 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance declined 75.05% to Rs 138.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 554.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.08% to Rs 2262.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2488.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2262.392488.22 -9 OPM %45.4865.98 -PBDT176.31817.19 -78 PBT101.52752.80 -87 NP138.38554.62 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content