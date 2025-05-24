Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 19.65% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.05% to Rs 823.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 776.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.92% to Rs 115.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 2398.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2125.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales823.44776.44 6 2398.932125.30 13 OPM %6.507.75 -8.438.13 - PBDT49.0253.43 -8 182.59157.28 16 PBT36.7943.61 -16 134.76127.19 6 NP30.5438.01 -20 115.69109.22 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Q4 Results Today
