Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 325.66 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 15.18% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 325.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales325.66231.91 40 OPM %10.8011.57 -PBDT30.5224.99 22 PBT20.1818.17 11 NP18.4416.01 15

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

