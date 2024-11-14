Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 15.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.43% to Rs 325.66 croreNet profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 15.18% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.43% to Rs 325.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales325.66231.91 40 OPM %10.8011.57 -PBDT30.5224.99 22 PBT20.1818.17 11 NP18.4416.01 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content