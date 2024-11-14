Business Standard
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Sales rise 147.80% to Rs 124.72 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.80% to Rs 124.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales124.7250.33 148 OPM %38.83-17.50 -PBDT42.37-15.08 LP PBT21.91-34.04 LP NP21.28-35.22 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

