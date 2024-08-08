Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit rises 21.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.78% to Rs 34.68 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast rose 21.46% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 34.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.6838.02 -9 OPM %10.019.81 -PBDT3.233.46 -7 PBT2.662.84 -6 NP2.492.05 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content