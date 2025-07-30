Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agricultural production up around 46% in last ten years

Agricultural production up around 46% in last ten years

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
A latest update from Agricultural ministry stated that crop production has increased from 246.42 million tonnes to 353.96 million tonnes over past ten years, marking a rise of around 46%. The production of pulses rose from 16.38 million tonnes to 25.24 million tonnes, and production of oilseeds has increased from 27.51 million tonnes to 42.61 million tonnes. Horticulture production also jumped from 280.70 million tonnes to 367.72 million tonnes.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

