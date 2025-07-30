Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 25.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.90% to Rs 535.90 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT declined 25.36% to Rs 233.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.90% to Rs 535.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 546.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales535.90546.29 -2 OPM %66.5977.61 -PBDT231.80296.72 -22 PBT217.35282.34 -23 NP233.75313.19 -25
