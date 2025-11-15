Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit rises 20.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.38% to Rs 7.57 croreNet profit of Sheshadri Industries rose 20.33% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.38% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.578.00 -5 OPM %11.100.25 -PBDT1.911.65 16 PBT1.481.23 20 NP1.481.23 20
