Vistar Amar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 224.14% to Rs 11.28 croreNet loss of Vistar Amar reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 224.14% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.283.48 224 OPM %8.516.61 -PBDT1.020.23 343 PBT-0.250.15 PL NP-0.400.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content