Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit rises 108.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 121.52% to Rs 109.74 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 168.17% to Rs 13.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.96% to Rs 259.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ahlada Engineers rose 108.92% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 121.52% to Rs 109.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.