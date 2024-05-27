Business Standard
Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 21.86% to Rs 14.62 crore
Net loss of Shree Karthik Papers reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.86% to Rs 14.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.05% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.86% to Rs 64.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.6218.71 -22 64.8484.05 -23 OPM %-1.092.57 -3.212.65 - PBDT-0.320.31 PL 1.341.48 -9 PBT-0.330.20 PL 0.430.47 -9 NP-0.370.16 PL 0.340.42 -19
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

