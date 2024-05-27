Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Devhari Exports (India) reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Devhari Exports (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sharp India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

Shree Karthik Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 21.45% in the March 2024 quarter

India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High Of $648.7 Billion

Genus Paper &amp; Boards reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon