Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 1177.30 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 104.82% to Rs 78.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 1177.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1011.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1177.301011.48 16 OPM %10.887.25 -PBDT128.1969.08 86 PBT105.8952.51 102 NP78.5738.36 105
