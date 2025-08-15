Ahluwalia Contracts (India) standalone net profit rises 67.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 67.03% to Rs 51.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 919.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1004.88919.35 9 OPM %8.596.58 -PBDT90.2056.48 60 PBT69.4641.47 67 NP51.1130.60 67
