AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.13% to Rs 91.61 croreNet profit of AGI Infra rose 38.86% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 91.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 72.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.6172.63 26 OPM %33.1129.66 -PBDT29.1220.68 41 PBT24.2617.58 38 NP20.0114.41 39
