Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 22.14 croreNet profit of Deccan Health Care declined 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.1415.06 47 OPM %3.395.71 -PBDT0.740.85 -13 PBT0.330.49 -33 NP0.240.36 -33
