Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 18.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 18.98% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.9068.1510.379.016.366.186.196.184.615.69

