Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 27.81% to Rs 30.75 crore

Net profit of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.7524.06 28 OPM %5.63-0.29 -PBDT1.53-0.74 LP PBT0.25-1.25 LP NP0.25-1.25 LP

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

