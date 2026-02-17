Zenith Exports standalone net profit declines 74.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 14.17 croreNet profit of Zenith Exports declined 74.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.1718.57 -24 OPM %-1.551.78 -PBDT0.491.12 -56 PBT0.320.91 -65 NP0.170.67 -75
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST