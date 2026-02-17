Zenith Exports standalone net profit declines 74.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 14.17 crore

Net profit of Zenith Exports declined 74.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.1718.57-1.551.780.491.120.320.910.170.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News