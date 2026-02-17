RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 59.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 257.84 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 59.43% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 257.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 244.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.257.84244.276.504.6116.9211.4412.587.598.375.25

