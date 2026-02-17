Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 59.43% in the December 2025 quarter

RNFI Services consolidated net profit rises 59.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 257.84 crore

Net profit of RNFI Services rose 59.43% to Rs 8.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 257.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 244.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales257.84244.27 6 OPM %6.504.61 -PBDT16.9211.44 48 PBT12.587.59 66 NP8.375.25 59

Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

