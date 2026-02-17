Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 85.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 55.03% to Rs 132.57 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 85.60% to Rs 108.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.03% to Rs 132.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales132.5785.51 55 OPM %99.1295.09 -PBDT115.8166.80 73 PBT115.3966.39 74 NP108.6958.56 86
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:07 AM IST