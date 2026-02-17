Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 85.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.03% to Rs 132.57 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 85.60% to Rs 108.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.03% to Rs 132.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.132.5785.5199.1295.09115.8166.80115.3966.39108.6958.56

