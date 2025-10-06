Monday, October 06, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel Business wins multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

To safeguard the expansive database and digital operations of the railways

Airtel Business has secured a multi-year contract from Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to deliver comprehensive, industry-leading security services to safeguard the digital backbone of India's railway network.

The country's railway services are a vital national asset that operate over 13,000 trains daily, serve more than 20 million commuters and enable millions of digital transactions each day, while transporting over 1.5 billion tons of freight annually. Safeguarding this immense flow of critical data including sensitive customer identities, payment details, as well as key operational databases for ticketing, train tracking, freight and signalling is crucial in today's era of intensifying cyber threats.

 

With advanced and centralised security controls, Airtel Business will build multi-layer protection to secure the expansive database of the railways. Ensuring a resilient and compliant secure backend, Airtel Business will also safeguard the end-to-end digital operations of the country's railway services, which include 160,000 employees distributed across 26 locations.

The technology stack will include market leader technologies along with cutting-edge Make in India cybersecurity products, and deliver a sovereign, fully compliant and AI-embedded security ecosystem tailored for critical infrastructure protection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

