Ajanta Pharma gains after Q2 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 216 cr; declares dividend of Rs 28/ share

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma rose 1.13% to Rs 2,954 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped climbed 10.84% to Rs 216.48 crore on 15.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,186.64 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax gained 5.18% YoY to Rs 290.24 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 311 crore in Q2 FY25, up 6.87% as against 291 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 26% in Q2 FY25 as against 28% in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the companys revenue from India stood at Rs 386 crore (up 9% YoY), revenue from Asia was at Rs 296 crore (up 28% YoY), income from Africa stood at Rs 213 crore (up 35% YoY) revenue from Africa institution was at Rs 43 crore (up 16% YoY) while revenue from United States was at Rs 232 crore (down 2% YoY).

 

Research and development (R&D) expenses were at Rs 57 crore in Q2 FY25, 5% of revenue.

Meanwhile, the board declared a first interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY25. The record date for the dividend is 6 November 2024, and the dividend will be paid on or after 15 November 2024.

Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical formulation company primarily with a well-diversified branded generics business spread across India, the Rest of Asia, and Africa. The company is involved in development, manufacturing and marketing of marketing of quality finished dosages in domestic and international markets. It produces a comprehensive range of specialty products targeting different therapeutic segments.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

