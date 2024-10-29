Business Standard
Paradeep Phosphates hits life high as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 228 cr

Paradeep Phosphates hits life high as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 228 cr

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Paradeep Phosphates rallied 5.97% to Rs 94.01 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 154.53% to Rs 227.63 crore on 4.37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,843.84 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 295.97 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 145.88% from Rs 120.37 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expense declined 0.3% to Rs 3,562.95 crore in September 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,233.57 crore (up 10.7% YoY) while employee benefit expense stood at Rs 61.49 crore (up 6.37% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 81.87 crore (down 14.67% YoY).

 

EBITDA for Q2 of FY25 stood at Rs 440 crore, registering an increase of 65% on YoY basis.

Total production volumes stood at 693,311 MT, reflecting a 5% YoY increase. Total sales volumes of finished fertilizers reached 865,286 MT, marking 18% YoY increase.

On half yearly basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 233.01 crore in H1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 30.51 crore in H1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 7.66% YoY to Rs 6,221.27 crore in the half year ended September 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved brownfield expansion of the Phosphoric Acid Plant-II Project, alongside the installation of the evaporator and the transition from wet to dry gypsum, at a total estimated capex of Rs 250 crore.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Complex Fertilizers of NPK grades, and Zypmite (Gypsum based product) having its manufacturing facilities at the port town of Paradeep, District Jagatsinghpur, Odisha and at Zuari Nagar, Goa. The Company is also involved in trading of fertilizers, ammonia, neutralized phospo gypsum, micronutrient and other materials. The Company caters to the demands of farmers all over the country through its Navratna brand of fertilizers.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 99 in todays intraday session.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

