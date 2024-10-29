Business Standard
ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.60 -23 OPM %10.878.33 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

