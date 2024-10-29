ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.33% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.60 -23 OPM %10.878.33 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0
